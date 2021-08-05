Liverpool has been dealt a new transfer headache following Lionel Messi’s stunning departure from Barcelona.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has departed the club.

Despite the fact that rumours about his future is nothing new – unrest with the club leadership dates back to last summer – Messi remained at the Camp Nou and appeared to be on the verge of signing a new contract.

However, with Barcelona in financial trouble as a result of bad financial management over the last five years or so, the club has been unable to grant the six-time Ballon d’Or winner a new deal, even with a significant wage drop.

According to Marca, after the player’s entourage and a club representative met for a sit-down supper on Thursday evening, it became clear that no new contract will be offered while the club attempts to resolve its crippling pay bill.

However, Messi’s departure from Spain could cause Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp problems next season, as reports of a move to championship rivals Manchester City will undoubtedly resurface in the coming days and weeks.

During Pep Guardiola’s time in command of the Citizens, he has been a long-time admirer of Messi, with the two having had a fantastic connection at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, which includes two Champions League wins.

Guardiola said in February 2021, when asked about his feelings towards the mesmerizing Argentine: “We don’t have guys like Messi, Cristiano, [Kylian] Mbappe, or Neymar who can win games on their own,” Guardiola remarked. “We have to work together.

“I’ll be honest, I’d love to have a player who scores four goals in every game and sprints as fast as these players do.”

Given Messi’s exorbitant wage demands, it appears that only a few clubs in Europe could afford to recruit him, even if no transfer money was required: Manchester City, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

If Klopp is to lead the Reds to a 20th English league title, he will have to fight off one of the greatest footballers of all time, in addition to the projected arrival of Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish.