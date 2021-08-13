Liverpool has been awarded £500,000 to develop future road-repair drones.

City region leaders have been given £1.25 million to invest in drones that can detect and repair potholes.

Boris Johnson’s plan to “level up the country’s transport network” is thought to include the central government investment, which will also see traffic signal systems updated.

Liverpool City Council and St Helens Council will each receive £500,000 from the fund, while Sefton Council will receive £250,000.

The Washington Newsday reported last year that city officials had been forced to pay out more than £10,000 in pothole damage compensation to motorists.

Councils will be expected to collaborate with the tech industry to build automated drones that can detect road deterioration and fix it using 3D-printed asphalt, according to government plans.

The £15 million fund will be split among 40 councils across the UK, with the goal of “future-proofing local transportation networks and preparing for technology advancements.”

“Whether you’re a motorist, biker, or pedestrian, every road-user across our country deserves the finest possible journey,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in announcing the funds.

“That is why, despite having some of the best and safest roads in the world, this Government is investing millions of pounds in making them even better.

“As we continue to invest in local economies and rebuild both better and greener after the pandemic, this vital funding and work will cut journey times for millions of people, reduce emissions, and keep the UK at the forefront of technological developments in road maintenance, we will keep the UK at the forefront of technological developments in road maintenance.”

Councils will also be able to enhance their traffic signal systems in order to alleviate congestion, improve safety, and reduce travel times and emissions as a result of the cash package.

“Additional investment to cut congestion and improve pothole repairs for the future is very welcome,” said Nicholas Lyes, the RAC’s Head of Roads Policy.

“Improving traffic signals can make a big effect on local roads by maximizing the number of vehicles that can safely pass through intersections, but hitting a pothole can be costly and even dangerous.

“We’re excited to explore how drivers and other road users may benefit from the use of 21st-century technology to repair their local roads faster.”

