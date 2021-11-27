Liverpool has been advised that two players can replace Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool can’rely on’ Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi to replace Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in January, according to Emile Heskey.

Salah and Mane are expected to go for the Africa Cup of Nations around the turn of the year, prompting rumours that Liverpool could acquire a forward to help cover for their absence.

Former striker Heskey, on the other hand, believes that members of the existing squad can assist replace the vacuum left by Salah and Mane in the coming months.

“You’re missing someone for a month – that’s goals, assists, and the talent that Salah provides will be a massive loss,” Heskey added.

“If Salah isn’t available, you can count on Mane, but he’ll be gone soon.” It’ll be difficult, but someone will have to stand up for them.

“[Takumi] Minamino scored against Arsenal at the weekend, so he’s another player who could rise up.”

“Divock [Origi] hasn’t really solidified a spot, but he can be relied on for a full season – I’m not sure about that.”

Heskey also cited Diogo Jota as a model for Liverpool to follow if they decide to bring in a new forward.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves last summer and has scored 19 goals in 45 appearances for the Reds.

When asked about prospective new Liverpool recruits, Heskey told The Express, “It’s got to be someone who fits right in.”

“Especially if you’re a forward and you’re brought in while everyone else is leaving.”

“They’ll need immediate success.” This is the problem.

“[Diogo] Jota was wonderful – he walked in and immediately fit in. If you can find another Jota, that’s fantastic, but they’re hard to come by.

“We’ve seen a lot of players come in over the course of a year.” At times, you have to give them a year. It’s important to understand that the Premier League is quite competitive.

“Everyone thinks it’s simple. But once you’re inside, you realize how difficult it is.”