Liverpool has announced that work on a new £60 million makeover of Anfield will begin this month.

The makeover, which will boost the capacity of Anfield by 7,000 to more than 61,000 seats, will begin in earnest next week with a ground-breaking ceremony.

The Reds received planning permission in June, after which preparatory enabling work was carried out behind the stand all summer.

Construction may now begin, with Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd (Buckingham) as the main contractor, with Liverpool hoping to finish in time for the 2023/24 season.

The Anfield Road stand will be redeveloped in the same way as the Main Stand, with construction taking place throughout the season while matches are still being played. The lower tier will be preserved and renovated, while a new higher tier will be constructed above it.

“We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this development to proceed, we needed the cooperation of local residents and the community to effectively traverse the difficult planning landscape and ensure the project is financially viable,” said Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes.

“We needed clarity for this project to move forward, and we are now in a position to do so.

“We started this journey in 2014, and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed to getting the project to this point.”

Liverpool will also be authorized to conduct up to six concerts and significant events per season for a period of five seasons as part of the planning permission.

Anfield Road will be realigned around the footprint of the new stadium after two stages of public input.

Improved concourses and sports bar lounge hospitality facilities will be included in the reconstructed stand, while the Family Park will be relocated to a covered location.

At the back of the new stand, there will be extra pedestrian paths into Stanley Park.

Due to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the rebuilding plan was put on hold for a year in April 2020.

Buckingham will collaborate directly with Liverpool's Red Neighbours project on a variety of events including the local community and schools, in line with the club's present initiatives.