Liverpool has announced that children will be able to get tickets for £1 ahead of their Carabao Cup match against Arsenal.

Liverpool has announced that children aged 16 and under will be admitted free to the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal at Anfield next month.

This is a move made by the club in order to focus on “continuing to make Anfield accessible for young people.”

It’s not the first time Liverpool has done something like this; during the 2019/20 season, they used a similar price model for the FA Cup fourth-round rematch with Shrewsbury Town.

Young adults aged 17 to 21 will be able to visit Anfield at a reduced charge, with a £10 flat rate being introduced for this age group.

Adult ticket prices range from £9 to £35, with tickets for over 65s ranging from £9 to £26, which is the same price as the quarter-final match versus Leicester.

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a penalty shootout victory over Brendan Rodgers’ team, and will now face an in-form Arsenal side next month.

The first leg of this tie will be held on January 6 at Emirates Stadium, with the return game following a week later on January 13.

The Reds have yet to win this title under Jurgen Klopp, who came close to winning it in his debut season after losing a penalty shootout to Manchester City in the Wembley final.