Liverpool has acquired an intriguing teenage striker who is following in the footsteps of Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool has developed a reputation for being able to develop some of the brightest young prospects into superstars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones are two recent examples of players that rose through the Reds’ junior divisions to achieve their goal of playing for the first squad.

There have also been instances where young English players have been signed from rival clubs and have progressed to Merseyside. Harvey Elliott is the first person who comes to mind.

Liverpool has also gone outside in recent years for several young players with the potential to be future stars.

One of them joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in Germany in 2020.

After impressing the club’s scouts, Liverpool acquired teenage sensation Melkamu Frauendorf on a scholarship deal, joining Polish goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek from FC Wroclaw and midfielder Mateusz Musiaowski from SMS Lodz.

Frauendorf had already demonstrated to those at Liverpool, at the age of 16, that he possesses the potential to become a future jewel.

Frauendorf, like first-team players Roberto Firmino, who was also signed from Hoffenheim, Japanese striker Takumi Minamino, and now Diogo Jota, can play in any of the front three positions or as a number 10 – flexible.

Frauendorf stepped right into the Under-18 team and made himself at home right away.

After making his debut against Stoke City in September of last year, he scored his first goal in just five games, in a 4-0 away win over Everton in a mini-derby.

The teenager was outstanding not just in the league, but also in cup events.

Liverpool’s Under-18 team reached the FA Youth Cup final in the 2020/21 season, and Frauendorf played a key role in getting his team there.

Frauendorf scored the game-winning goal in the semi-final against Ipswich Town, as well as a consolation goal in the final against Aston Villa, despite not winning the trophy.

While his first season with the Reds did not yield any trophies, it demonstrated to the Anfield hierarchy that they had made the right decision in bringing him in. “The summary has come to an end.”