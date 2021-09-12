Liverpool has a new selection challenge as a former foe has turned into a critical ally.

Juninho, a former Middlesbrough midfielder, has emerged as a vital element in ensuring Liverpool’s Brazilian players are available for Sunday’s match against Leeds United.

The Reds, on the other hand, are bracing for a reprise of the uncertainty that caused Jurgen Klopp to doubt whether he could pick Alisson Becker and Fabinho for the trip to Elland Road last month.

The Brazilian FA dropped a request to FIFA on Friday to prevent the Liverpool two – and Brazil’s other Premier League-based internationals – from playing this weekend because they had not been freed for national team duty owing to coronavirus quarantine rules.

If Alisson and Fabinho had traveled, they would have had to stay in a quarantine hotel for ten days and would have been ruled out of at least four Liverpool games. Roberto Firmino would have been impacted as well if he hadn’t been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Raphinha was in the same situation as Sunday’s opponents Leeds until protracted conversations between the necessary authorities rectified the matter.

Juninho, who is now Brazil’s director of football, is said to have paved the way for Premier League players to appear this weekend.

Juninho was in frequent contact with both Alisson and Fabinho, working behind the scenes to find a solution while demonstrating empathy for the players, who had all voiced a desire to play for both their club and their country.

Liverpool are said to have been impressed by the Brazilian’s professionalism and communication, despite the fact that he was firmly fighting for the Brazil FA’s interests while also comprehending the peculiar position.

Prior to the international break, the Reds and other clubs pushed the UK government to assist handle the developing situation, which affected players from a number of countries.

With more international vacations in October and November, there will almost certainly be more talks between the governing bodies and the government to find a long-term solution.

Liverpool will be hoping that their solid relations with the Brazilian Football Association will aid them in negotiating what will almost definitely be a long-term issue in the coming months.

Liverpool's Brazilian contingent would have been significant doubts for the Leeds game regardless of any quarantine laws, given their country's final World Cup.