Liverpool has a new secret weapon that no one else in the Premier League can match.

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored goals either side of Fabinho’s rare strike to give the Reds an amazing three points.

The Brazilian’s goal came five minutes into the second half and came from a corner, with the Liverpool midfielder reacting quickest to a knockdown from Virgil Van Dijk.

With Van Dijk back in the lineup, Liverpool’s attacking threat from dead-ball situations has increased dramatically. Due to a knee injury sustained in a 2-2 tie with Everton last October, the Dutchman missed a significant amount of the previous campaign.

Now that he’s back, he’s the main target of Liverpool’s deliveries and the biggest threat to the opposition.

As a result, opponents struggle to track Van Dijk even when he is tightly marked, meaning they are rarely able to stop him when competing in one-on-one duels in the air, as we witnessed on Sunday leading up to Fabinho’s goal.

Even if Van Dijk isn’t the focal point of that particular set-piece, teams frequently over-focus on his threat, leaving valuable gaps for other Liverpool players to exploit.

For the reasons stated above, it should come as no surprise that no team has scored more than Liverpool’s two goals from corners in the Premier League’s first four games.

What’s more impressive, however, is the quantity of shots the Reds have managed to generate so far from corners.

They have 14 more than Manchester City, who are in second place in this category.

When you have players like Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson on your team, fantastic delivery is almost a given.

As a result of Van Dijk’s return to the team, good balls seldom go to waste, and corner plays appear to be another dangerous weapon in the Reds’ arsenal this season.