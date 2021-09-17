Liverpool has a fresh attacking threat that is catching its opponents off guard.

This season, Jurgen Klopp has four of Europe’s best centre-backs at his disposal, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip starting the season as his favourite pairing.

The former is crucial since he is usually regarded as the finest in the world at his position, whereas the latter is more closely compared to Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

Although the Cameroonian defender has a similar overall quality to Gomez and Konate, he has special qualities that set him apart, and those qualities proven to be ideal over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool met Leeds United away from home, and Matip was instrumental in the Reds causing issues for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Throughout his managerial career, the Whites coach has favored man-marking, and this has continued at Elland Road, with Leeds typically going man-for-man all over the pitch, regardless of who they’re up against.

Bielsa’s unconventional approach frequently succeeds, but opponents who know how to exploit his weaknesses can expose specific flaws.

The 30-year-old defender’s desire to carry the ball into big spaces is a particularly unusual attribute, but it’s one that Leeds has struggled to manage on the pitch.

Matip had a game-high 13 progressive carries, more than any other player on the field. Sadio Mane was in second with eight, followed by Diogo Jota with seven.

He covered 350 yards in progressive distance, which is the entire distance a player moves the ball with his feet towards the opponent’s goal.

Sadio Mane was second best once again, with 158 yards of progressive distance, which was less than half of Matip’s total.

Leeds’ defensive approach was thrown into disarray by his unorthodox inclination to move into open spaces rather than make predictable passes.

When he was Liverpool’s only unoccupied player in possession, he drove the ball forward to the point that he tempted Bielsa’s players to press him, allowing his teammates to move forward.

Matip continually dragged Bielsa's teammates out of their positions and, after darting forward with, played a key role in the opening goal.