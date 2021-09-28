Liverpool great Roger Hunt has died, a stolen Audi has been discovered, and condolences have been paid to a girl found dead on train tracks.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent headlines as of today’s lunchtime.

Liverpool Football Club is grieving the passing of club great and World Cup winner Roger Hunt, who died at the age of 83.

Hunt died on Monday evening, following a protracted illness.

Mum’s back has been left distraught as a doctor confirms her fears.

With 285 goals in 492 appearances during an 11-year career at the club, the former striker is the club’s second-highest goalscorer.

“We are grieving the demise of great former player Roger Hunt,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“Everyone at Liverpool Football Club is thinking about Roger and his family at this sad and trying time.”

Police discovered an Audi RS3 taken from a Crosby address sitting on a driveway.

The automobile was discovered in Waterloo on Monday morning after being stolen during a burglary in the Crosby area.

One man was caught during the car recovery, and two adults were also arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses.

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to a teenager who was discovered dead on railway tracks in West Lancashire.

On Sunday afternoon, police, paramedics, and an air ambulance were all dispatched to the scene at New Lane station in Burscough.

At the scene, a 15-year-old girl was pronounced deceased.

Many individuals were shocked by the news and turned to social media to express their condolences.

