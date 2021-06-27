Liverpool gets a second portion of the triple boost thanks to Ibrahima Konate’s decision.

Ibrahima Konate was left out of France’s squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, giving Liverpool a boost ahead of the new season.

The centre-back will join the Reds from RB Leipzig in a £36 million transfer next month, but he might have missed some of his new club’s pre-season if he was called up for Olympic duty.

The 22-year-old, who has previously represented France at the Under-21 European Championships this summer, was left out of Les Bleus’ 18-man roster revealed on Friday.

It means that Liverpool’s three players who could have been called up for the competition will not be able to compete in the Olympics next month.

Takumi Minamino has already been cut out of Japan’s team for the tournament, and Egypt’s desire to call up Mohamed Salah has been denied by the Reds.

With the men’s football tournament taking place in Japan between July 22 and August 7, FIFA rule states that clubs are under no legal obligation to release their players for the Olympics, which falls outside the international match calendar and would cause players to miss a significant portion of pre-season with their clubs.

Egypt is yet to declare their team, but there is still a chance that their talisman will be called up.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will not compromise on their stance on Salah, who is already likely to miss games in January due to Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Michael Edwards, the Sporting Director, is seen to have played a crucial role in avoiding a club vs. country dispute, as he has already improved relations with respective federations in previous years.

With Minamino and Konate’s exclusion from the Olympics being confirmed, none of Liverpool’s players are expected to compete in the competition.

Instead, they will spend the entire pre-season at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, with the Reds returning to duty on July 12.