Liverpool gets a green submarine as a present from Sir Paul McCartney.

Families migrated to Liverpool in large numbers. As the star’s “present” to Liverpool arrived, one was able to obtain a copy of Sir Paul McCartney’s new book.

The Beatles icon sent a big green submarine to his beloved home town to mark the launching of his fresh new book, which moored inside Waterstones in the city centre this morning.

Grandude’s Green Submarine, Sir Paul’s next book, was released on September 30 and continues the adventures of Sir Paul’s 2019 New York Times bestseller Hey Grandude!

Young children had the opportunity to meet the characters Grandude and Nandude from the book and have their photos taken in the green submarine downstairs in the bookstore.

To commemorate the book’s release, the first 55 families who visited the submarine were given a £2 voucher toward the cost of the book, as well as a chance to win an unique autographed copy in a raffle.

According to Tanya Vian-Smith, deputy publicity director for Penguin Random House, who organized today’s event, customers had been queuing outside the store since 8 a.m. to get their hands on a copy of Grandude’s Green Submarine.

Only 100 signed copies of the book were made available worldwide, five of which were reserved exclusively for today’s event, with three being grabbed before 10.30 a.m.

The book was destined to be a success, according to Tom Hawley, bookshop manager of Waterstones Liverpool One, based on the high levels of interest from young consumers.

“We’re so happy to be introducing the new Sir Paul McCartney book with today’s event,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s a stunning picture book and adventure narrative, and we’re ecstatic to have the event with the green submarine today.”

“It’s beautifully written,” Tom added, “and I believe it will be more successful than the previous book.”

The title of the book is obviously a reference to the Beatles’ song Yellow Submarine.

Sir Paul said of the book’s title, “I wrote ‘Yellow Submarine’ shortly before I went to sleep in that sort of drifting off moment.”

“I was envisioning and visualizing the scene.”

