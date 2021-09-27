Liverpool FC’s Roberto Firmino has created a “first-of-its-kind” clothing line for children.

Roberto Firmino has become the first player at Liverpool Football Club to design his own junior clothing line.

The Reds’ number nine player hopes to “inspire” young fashion-forward followers with his own style and influences from his Brazilian origin with the newly established LFC x Roberto Firmino collection.

The collection includes eight crucial pieces for both boys and girls, all of which have been meticulously evaluated by the Liverpool FC forward at every stage of the journey.

Local children from Liverpool and Firmino’s hometown of Maceió showed off their individual flair in two entertaining photo shoots to showcase the collection and the true motivation behind it.

Brazilian backdrops for the photo shoots featured a local street court representative of where every footballer in the country would have began their career in the sport, as a reference to Firmino’s local community.

Firmino, who is reported to be the first Brazilian footballer to engage with his club on a junior fashion line, worked on everything from logo design to color palette selection.

Throughout the range, prints, panels, and on-trend tie dye are combined to elevate traditional thin lines and achieve a playful and contemporary aesthetic.

The series also includes its own distinctive logo, as well as a green Liver Bird and a green highlight color to commemorate the Brazilian flag’s “Green Field.” The collection is finished with a Si Senior hem tab, a tribute to the popular song about the player.

Each of the products can be mixed and matched to allow young fans to express their own sense of style and personality.

Firmino stated of the clothing’s debut, “Creating a first-of-its-kind line for the young LFC fans is really thrilling.”

“We wanted to create a collection that allows kids to express their individuality and sense of fun while expressing their passion of football — the pieces are yours to wear whatever you wish.

“The aesthetic and ideas from my own Brazilian heritage will excite our youthful fans.”

The Liverpool FC x Roberto Firmino collection is exclusively available online and at the following official Liverpool FC stores:

Anfield,. “The summary has come to an end.”