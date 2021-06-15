Liverpool FC’s £60 million Anfield expansion plans have been approved.

The Reds presented their application to Liverpool City Council’s planning committee this morning, seeking clearance for a substantial expansion of their storied stadium.

Their plans focus upon a £60 million enlargement of the stadium’s Anfield Road end, which will increase capacity by 7,000 to 61,000.

Concerns over the extension of Anfield are addressed by Liverpool FC.

The plans have been met with some pushback, particularly from individuals concerned about encroachment on nearby Stanley Park.

Some residents, local councillors, and campaigners expressed alarm about the plan’s tree removal, but the club stated that far more trees would be planted than those that would be lost.

A new family fan zone, hospitality lounges, and a variety of other amenities are among the proposals, in addition to greater capacity.

As part of the application, the applicant also requested authorization to hold six annual large (non-football) events, such as music concerts.

Andy Hughes, Liverpool’s Chief Operating Officer, spoke out in favor of the plans this morning in the town hall.

“It’s critical to recognize the considerable level of fan and accessibility amenities – as well as the public area behind the stand,” he said.

He claims that the public realm will be ‘much better integrated’ with Stanley Park.”

Local people were concerned about the potential closure of Anfield Road in the first proposals, according to Mr Hughes.

According to him, the club revised the stadium’s architecture in response to comments from nearby people so that Anfield Road could be rerouted behind the stadium.

However, the club did not have it all their own way today, as they faced fierce opposition, particularly on the topic of tree felling.

Anfield Councillor Lena Simic accused the club of a “lack of transparency,” claiming that the idea of removing trees from Stanley Park was only brought up afterwards and did not appear in the initial consultation.

She stated, " "This park was built for the benefit of the public and has been well-liked by residents for many years.