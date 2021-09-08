Liverpool FC has unveiled their third shirt for the season 2022/23, which is inspired by the renowned Kop stand and European history.

Fans of Liverpool Football Club can now pre-order the third kit of the season, which is inspired by Anfield’s famed Kop stand and its high-energy atmosphere.

The striking shirt, which was unveiled by a slew of great players, pays homage to the club’s history as well as a historic European night, and is the latest in a long line of brilliant yellow changing uniforms worn by the team.

Liverpool FC first used yellow in the 1970s, and it was such a hit that it became a regular element of the team’s alternate color scheme.

The red and yellow collar trim is inspired by the chequered flags that lit up the Kop end of the club’s stadium during the 1977 European Cup Final, and it also pays homage to the decade. The Reds won the trophy for the first time at the occasion, and it set the tone for all of the club’s future major European nights.

The new kit, which is the final one to be released by Liverpool FC for the 2021/22 football season, also has modest pinstripes to emphasize the club’s close relationship with its supporters.

The 96 insignia, encased by eternal flames, stands proudly on the nape of the neck in commemoration of the 96 children, women, and men who died at Hillsborough.

The 96 emblem will be changed to 97 beginning in the 2022/23 season in honor of Andrew Devine, the 97th person illegally died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster. The team was unable to modify the symbols for the 2021/22 season due to financial constraints.

LFC official members will enjoy a 10% discount on the third kit once again this season, and the deal will also be extended to UK key workers via Blue Light and Network, as well as UK students via Student Beans. Click here for additional details.

Fans who order the third kit by September 26 at 11:59 p.m. will receive a £10 retail voucher to use in the official Liverpool FC shop or online. Between November 1 and December 31, 2021, the voucher will be valid.

The following cities have Liverpool Football Club stores:

Liverpool’s Anfield stadium Liverpool ONE, Liverpool Williamson Square, Liverpool 42-44 Northgate Street, Chester 9 Castle Lane, Belfast Ilac Centre, Dublin ONE, Dublin ONE, Dublin ONE, Dublin ONE, Dublin ONE, Dublin ONE, Dublin ONE, Dublin ONE, Dublin ONE,

The same as this season’s. “The summary has come to an end.”