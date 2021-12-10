Liverpool FC has launched a pre-Christmas ‘Red Weekend’ sale with discounts of up to 30%.

Liverpool FC’s unique take on Black Friday shopping has returned.

This week, ‘Red Weekend’ returns, with discounts of up to 30% available across Liverpool’s official online store.

Hundreds of items from LFC’s gift, toy, and fashionwear collections are discounted. All special offers will expire at midnight on Monday, December 13th.

LFC members are the only ones who can take advantage of the 30% discount. Even if you aren’t a member of the LFC, you can take advantage of discounts of up to 20%. Click here to learn more about becoming a member of the LFC.

Access to the auto-cup scheme, discounts on stadium tours and food at Anfield’s “Boot Room” cafe, as well as year-round savings of 10% at official LFC outlets on the high-street and online, are all included in the £35.99 annual membership fee.

With just over two weeks before Christmas, the sale comes at a perfect time for anyone still looking for the perfect present for the Reds fan in their lives.

As is customary at this time of year, Liverpool FC is selling a variety of Christmas-themed merchandise, including gift boxes and stockings.

On Monday, December 13, the LFC “Red Weekend” sale will come to an end once more. To see all of the available discounts, go to the LFC online shop.