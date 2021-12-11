Liverpool FC and other well-known brands are owed money by a bankrupt roads company.

One of Liverpool City Council’s biggest roadways contractors currently owes creditors almost £18 million.

Following cash flow issues, Vital Infrastructure Asset Management (VIAM) went into administration earlier this year.

VIAM, formerly known as King Construction, had been working in the city on a number of important road projects.

Speke-based King Construction was involved in the immensely controversial Tarmacademy plan, which was extensively criticized by government inspector Max Caller earlier this year, some years before a private equity firm purchased a controlling share in the company.

VIAM owes creditors a total of £18,870,730.97, according to administrators TENEO.

The greatest payment due to Angel Bidco, a parent business, is £7074,358.23.

HMRC owes a total of £6,359,054.79, while CEMEX UK Materials Ltd owes £526,853.11.

Two companies tied to Mark Doyle, who previously owned King Construction, owe large sums of money.

VIAM owes SamLouis Limited £142,090.00, and M&P Doyle Properties Limited £79,996.47. Mark Doyle is the sole owner of both companies.

Safety Support Consultants, a well-known health and safety firm, is owed £38,244.80.

Many more small businesses in the area are owing substantial quantities of money. Grund and Co Excavations Ltd is owed £20,550.48, and SPS North West Limited is owed £25,707.55.

Liverpool FC owes £13,646.40, while Spartan Management, a security firm, owes £6,582.00.

The administrators’ report also provides some history on the company’s descent into administration.

It says that VIAM used to be known as King Construction, a roads, construction, and maintenance firm.

NVM Private Equity LLP purchased a 70.3 percent investment in the company in December 2019, according to the report.

It explains that VIAM began to run out of money in early 2020 because it owed £3 million to a client after a series of ‘contractual disagreements.’

VIAM was unable to pay a number of contractors on schedule due to “liquidity issues.”

In response to these issues, the company’s board requested extra £2 million from NVM and put certain employees on leave.

The Covid 19 epidemic aggravated the company’s numerous issues. Creditors took in May of this year. “The summary has come to an end.”