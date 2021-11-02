Liverpool FC 2022 roster guide, including transfer budget and wonderkids.

Football Manager 2022 will be launched on November 9, 2021, however gamers can get a head start by playing the beta version of the game now.

Football Manager is one of the most sophisticated and in-depth simulators available, allowing users to take command of any team or country and work their way to short- and long-term success.

FM22, the most recent installment in the game series, introduces a slew of new features, including a brand-new data hub and new player roles that immerse players like never before.

On Football Manager 2021, Liverpool was undoubtedly the best team, and they are projected to be one of the game’s strongest sides in FM22.

So, how much money do the Reds have to spend on transfers? Who are their most talented players? What about the wonderkids, though? We’ve put together a handy team guide for the Reds in FM22 to help you get started with your new Anfield save.

Team guide for Liverpool Football Manager 2020

The club’s vision and expectations on the first day

Your first meeting as Liverpool manager is with Chairman Tom Werner, who provides you with an overview of the club’s history, facilities, personnel, trophies, and honors.

You’ll see that, based on the press’ assessment of your squad, there’s also a media projection of 2nd place in the Premier League.

Werner will next go over the club’s vision, leaving no mistake about the demands placed on you in the short and long term.

You’ll also learn about the club’s culture, which includes leveraging the club’s youth system to develop players, playing entertaining, aggressive football, and recruiting players under the age of 23 who can contribute to the first team.

The following is a summary of the club’s expectations:

Boost the capacity of Anfield, increase commercial revenue, and stay within the salary budget.

Win the Premier League (needed), reach the FA Cup final (favoured), reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final (favoured), work to become self-sustaining, and work to become England’s most reputable team.

Continue to win the Premier League, aim to become self-sustaining, and strive to become England’s most respected team.

