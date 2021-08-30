Liverpool fans will adore Erling Haaland’s Virgil van Dijk admission.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, according to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, is “the best defender in the world.”

On Wednesday, Norway takes on the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier, and Van Dijk has been recalled to the Dutch squad for the first time since suffering an injury against Everton last season.

“I believe he is the best defender on the team. “I believe quite a few others in the room concur with me,” Haaland told TV2.

“He is quick, strong, and intelligent, which are three qualities you must possess. I’ve had the opportunity to play against him twice.

“I’ve claimed he’s the best I’ve ever met. We’ll have to attempt to play around him since he’s a good player.”

In last Saturday’s Premier League match against Chelsea, Van Dijk was charged with preventing Romelu Lukaku, which was a major discussion point before the game, and the defender performed admirably.

When the two countries meet later this week, he will face one of Europe’s most prolific strikers in Haaland.

When Haaland was on the books of RB Salzburg only two seasons ago, the two had already met.

In 2019, Haaland appeared in both Champions League group stage matches against Liverpool, scoring in the Reds’ 4-3 victory over Salzburg at Anfield.

Just a month after the return match in Austria, the striker signed with Dortmund and has swiftly established himself as one of the game’s most sought-after players.

In the Bundesliga’s first three games, Haaland has three goals and three assists for the Bundesliga club, and he might match last season’s outstanding total of 41 goals in all competitions.

The match against Norway is the first of three World Cup qualifiers for the Netherlands coming up next month, with Montenegro on Saturday and Turkey on September 7.