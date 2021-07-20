Liverpool fans were left unhappy when their prodigy was left out of the pre-season openers.

Mateusz Musialowski’s quest for a start in the Liverpool first team will continue on Tuesday, much to the dismay of the fans.

After a stunning mazy run for Marc Bridge-U18s Wilkinson’s against Newcastle United, the April Goal of the Month winner soared to Reds stardom.

With another spectacular solo goal, this time against Arsenal at Anfield in front of an empty Kop, he guided them on their way to the FA Youth Cup at Villa Park.

Musialowski was one of the young players who joined Jurgen Klopp’s team for the first day of pre-season training in Salzburg, alongside Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, and Jake Cain.

It was stated during his time in Austria that he had signed his first professional contract with the Reds.

Liverpool supporters had to wait for a chance to see their potential next star as he missed both of the 30-minute friendly against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart.

Fans have plenty of time to watch the Pole in action because he is still only 17, but they will have to wait for the first two matches in Salzburg.

Loris Karius returned to the Liverpool fold in Tuesday’s doubleheader, while Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to action after injury.