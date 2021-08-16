Liverpool fans were astounded by Neco Williams’ goal in a behind-closed-door friendly.

In Liverpool’s behind closed doors friendly at Anfield, Neco Williams drew the eye.

On Sunday afternoon, the Reds right-back was part of the team that defeated Aston Villa 4-1 in a friendly.

Divock Origi, Kaide Gordon, and Curtis Jones joined Williams in getting their names on the scoresheet.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both played in the match at Anfield over the weekend.

Williams shared a video of his goal on Twitter, and it has gotten a lot of attention.

Williams picks up the ball on the edge of the box and sends a right-footed effort against the post, before collecting the ball and hitting it into the top corner with his left after an audacious move.

Many Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their delight at the prospect of a successful season for Williams.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“Is that you, Cafu?”

“This is just too amazing to be a back-up.”

“Wow, what a goal, keep it up.”

“Wonderful finish, lad; keep working hard and your opportunities will present themselves.”

“To be honest, that’s a ridiculous goal.”

“You’ve got a big season ahead of you, neco lad.”