Liverpool fans respond to the newest Kylian Mbappe transfer news by saying, “We should be competing.”

Liverpool did not make any key signings on transfer deadline day, which means defender Ibrahima Konate was the sole major addition made by manager Jurgen Klopp this summer.

In current transfer window, the Reds have been connected with a number of high-profile players, but the club’s recruitment team has decided to stick with the group that has won the Premier League and Champions League in previous years.

Kylian Mbappe, who was the subject of considerable conjecture ahead of the transfer market closing, was one of the prominent names provisionally associated with a move to Anfield.

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain turned down Real Madrid’s £189 million offer for the forward on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that Mbappe is thought to have turned down a new deal in Paris, Madrid will be able to arrange a pre-contract with him in January if no extension is reached; this will save Los Blancos from having to pay a transfer fee for the 22-year-old sensation.

Reds fans reacted on social media after a tumultuous day of news surrounding Mbappe, who has been linked with Liverpool.

“We should have been competing for Mbappe and Haaland, but we lowered our expectations and still weren’t able to sign anyone. How can one of the world’s most powerful football clubs play Milner at right back and Minamino on the wing?”

“When have we competed for players like Mbappe and Haaland in the last 20 years? Realistically, Liverpool has never worked in that fashion [and]will not do so under Klopp, who does not rotate his group and only trusts 14-15 players! We should be grateful to our lucky stars that we were able to win CL and PL with such philosophy!”

“To save face with the fans, Liverpool must sign Haaland or Mbappe. The only reason I’m not spending this summer is because…”

“Mbappe has made it clear that he does not want to travel to Madrid. He longs to return to his hometown of Liverpool. This isn’t his actual residence, but you get the idea. #Mbappe2022”

“Klopp merely signed Konate to ensure that we have enough money to sign Mbappe next year #Mbappe2022.”

“I believe we paid £35 million for Konate in order to get him into the French team and then tap up.”

