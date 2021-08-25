Liverpool fans respond to Kylian Mbappe’s PSG transfer decision with the phrase “now or never.”

The story surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s move has taken another turn this afternoon.

PSG turned down a £137 million approach from Real Madrid for the 22-year-old striker yesterday evening, but the Spanish giants have not given up hope of completing a deal.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has already made it obvious that Mbappe intends to quit the club despite having turned down two contract offers.

With a new contract at PSG seeming doubtful, the France international is expected to leave in the coming days or for free next summer.

Real Madrid may make a second bid before the end of the current transfer window, but Leonardo has stated that Mbappe will only be allowed to leave on the club’s conditions.

“Kylian Mbappé appears to want to leave,” PSG sporting director RMC Sport said.

“It appears that Real Madrid has made an offer… I’m taking a position that I believe is obvious to everyone. We can’t revise our plans a week before the window closes. We will not stop him from leaving if he wants to, but only on our terms.”

Despite the fact that Mbappe’s Ligue 1 career appears to be coming to an end, Liverpool fans remain hopeful that the prolific forward will make his way to Anfield.

Madrid are the overwhelming favourites to sign a deal with PSG, but Reds on social media are hoping for a transfer coup from FSG.

Following the announcement that Mbappe was looking for a new challenge, Liverpool fans had the following to say:

