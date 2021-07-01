Liverpool fans resort to social media to express their delight as a 20-year-old prodigy showers praise on current Reds player.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with a video circulating that depicts highly-rated American and RB Salzburg prodigy Brenden Aaronson talking about his affection for Liverpool Football Club, specifically ex-Reds captain Steven Gerrard.

Aaronson, who presently plays in the Austrian Bundesliga, is still only 20 years old and had 12 goal contributions in 25 appearances across all competitions last season as a member of the Austrian Bundesliga and domestic cup-winning team.

Aaronson claimed on the ESPN YouTube channel that Gerrard was his favorite footballer growing up, and that his two favorite current players to watch are current midfielder Jordan Henderson and former teammate Gini Wijnaldum.

Many Liverpool fans have already begun to predict that, given his potential abilities and his previously proclaimed public passion for the club, Aaronson could one day be going out at Anfield as a Reds player.

Liverpool have lately gained the services of Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, and Takumi Minamino from the Red Bull setup, indicating that they have a good relationship with individuals engaged in the Leipzig and Salzburg camps.

With many Salzburg players transferring to Leipzig after settling into the Austrian league, Liverpool might be in a strong position to strike a deal in the coming years.

Whatever the case may be, Aaronson is a name to keep an eye on.