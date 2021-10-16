Liverpool fans praised a ‘under the radar’ player’s performance against Watford as ‘pulling the strings.’

After Liverpool’s 5-0 thumping of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Mohamed Salah is naturally stealing the headlines.

In a thrilling display at Vicarage Road, the Egyptian scored the Reds’ fourth goal of the afternoon and assisted Mane’s opener in the first half.

Prior to kick-off, Jurgen Klopp was confronted with a selection conundrum because both Fabinho and Alisson were unavailable following the international break.

With Thiago out with a calf injury and Curtis Jones also injured, Liverpool were short on midfield options.

Both Naby Keita and James Milner stepped in and put in fantastic performances, with Keita’s earning him a lot of praise from fans.

It was the 26-year-eighth old’s appearance in all competitions and his first 90 minutes of the season.

Keita scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace last month, but supporters thought it was one of his most assured performances in his three years at Anfield.

Last season, the Guinea international only made 10 Premier League appearances, and injuries have hampered his growth under Klopp.

He’s never quite established a steady run of form, with flashes of excellence typically followed by periods of absence.

Keita has only missed one matchday squad all season, in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Brentford in September.

If he stays fit, this might be his most productive and remarkable season since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018.