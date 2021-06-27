Liverpool fans issue a warning about Kingsley Coman amid transfer rumors: ‘Makes no sense.’

Liverpool supporters have reacted to the latest transfer rumours involving the club and Bayern Munich striker Kingsley Coman.

The Reds are reportedly interested in signing the France international this summer, according to reports.

The Anfield club is interested in Coman, according to a tweet from prominent German writer Florian Plettenberg.

“Yes, LFC is absolutely interested in signing him, and they are in communication with his management,” Plettenberg wrote. However, it is not a hot topic right now.

“Bayern, particularly Julian Nagelsmann, still want him to extend his contract. Kingsley’s father, on the other hand, pushes him to return to England.”

The rumor sparked an immediate response from Liverpool fans, with many referring to Coman’s injury history.

According to Transfermarkt, Coman has missed 82 games in the last six seasons, causing alarm among Reds supporters.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“On Transfermarkt, he has two pages of injuries.”

“Why do we always go after guys who are prone to injury?”

“Would love to sign Coman, but it’s pointless because we already have two left wingers, and he’s just as prone to injury as players like Ox, Matip, and Naby.”

“There is no doubt about Kingsley Coman’s abilities on the pitch, but whether he can stay fit is another question.”

“Coman has experienced a lot of injuries. “It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

“I admire him a lot, but his injuries make me nervous.”

“I have no idea what to think.”