Liverpool fans had a transfer hypothesis after the Xherdan Shaqiri deal was agreed.

Liverpool have agreed to transfer Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon for £9.5 million.

The French club had previously offered £4 million for the Switzerland international’s services, but the Reds have now negotiated a greater fee.

After agreeing to personal terms with Lyon, Shaqiri has now been granted permission to undertake a physical with the club.

It brings an end to his three-year tenure with Liverpool, which began in the summer of 2018 when he moved from Stoke City to Anfield.

In the past two seasons, Shaqiri has only started 10 games for the Reds, but he has made a total of 63 appearances, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists.

According to The Washington Newsday, Harvey Elliott will be given more first-team opportunities as a result of this transfer, while 16-year-old Kaide Gordon will be fast-tracked to the senior squad.

Despite the fact that a straight replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri is unlikely, Liverpool fans continue to hope for it.

Reds fans on social media were disappointed to learn that the 29-year-old would be leaving Anfield after a memorable career, but remained hopeful that a fresh signing might be made.

Here are some of the reactions from Liverpool supporters:

“NEW SIGNING INCOMINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

@ContRADIct 11: “Doku, does that signify a new signing?”

“Doku is packing his suitcase for Merseyside right now,” says @rajsinghchohan.

“WE CAN SIGN SOMEONE NOW LETS GOOOOOOOO,” says @ahmedIfc.

“Considering Lyon’s initial offer of €6 million, that’s a fair deal,” says @wearewinnin. A non-homegrown area has been made available. It’s time for us to start bringing in some money.”

“TIME TO SIGN MBAPPEEEEE,” says @MattTaphouse.