Liverpool fans are keeping an eye on Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool supporters have reacted to rumors that Kylian Mbappe is ready to join Real Madrid – and that the deal could be completed as soon as Friday.

Due to the fact that he only has one year left on his PSG deal, the 22-year-old has been linked with Liverpool throughout the summer.

According to Marca, Real Madrid is not willing to wait for the French striker to sign for free next season and has made a bid worth up to €180 million.

Liverpool followers began to react to the news after holding out a sliver of optimism that the Reds may persuade Mbappe to sign as a free agent – albeit primarily in jest –

The move of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City would vindicate Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Despite having the option to sign a pre-contract deal with the former Monaco star in January, the World Cup champion would become the second-most expensive player in history at €180 million.

Madrid has had a long-standing interest in Mbappe, having competed against PSG for his signature in 2017, and the forward is a lifelong Madrid supporter.

Despite the possibility of playing alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, Mbappe has chosen to join Los Blancos in order to be the star player under Carlo Ancelotti, according to the source.

With Liverpool having only spent £36 million on Ibrahima Konate, PSG’s asking price for the striker is far beyond the Reds’ means as they try to balance their books.

Some Dortmund fans, though, have already begun to refocus their expectations for the future on Erling Haaland, who is said to have a release clause in his contract at the end of the season.