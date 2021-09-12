Liverpool fans are furious, claiming that Harvey Elliott’s injury “ripped all the fun out of the day.”

Football fans from all around the country have expressed their support for Liverpool defender Harvey Elliott, who sustained a horrific injury in his team’s Premier League match against Leeds United.

Elliott, who was brought off the field on a stretcher after prolonged treatment, looked to dislocate his left ankle in a second-half challenge with Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk, who was later issued a straight red card for the challenge.

Elliott has been inundated with well-wishes from supporters on social media in the aftermath of his horrific injury.

“Gutted for Harvey Elliott, hope him a rapid recovery, he’s a wonderful talent,” one fan remarked.

“Never a red card, though; from where I was sitting and the replays I’ve seen, it seemed like a superb tackle followed by a freak accident.”

“A superb away performance has been tainted by Harvey Elliott’s injury,” said another. It simply took all the fun out of the day for me.”

Curtis Jones, a teammate, wrote on Twitter, “My lil bro!!! I’m heartbroken for you. We’ll be there for you every step of the way. I wish you a speedy and healthy recovery. “I adore my younger brother!!”

Following his own injury layoff last season, Virgil van Dijk also gave some encouraging words to the youngster.

“Proud of the team today,” he tweeted. Three points, three goals, and a clean sheet in a difficult road match.

“The club, the players, and the fans all had my back, and we’ll all have yours, Harvey!” You’ll be better next time.”

Elliott has previously expressed gratitude to supporters for their warm sentiments.

“Thank you for the messages guys!” he wrote in an Instagram story, which included a snapshot of him from a treatment bed.

“YNWA YNWA YNWA YNWA YNWA YNWA YNWA YNWA

After goals by Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane at Elland Road, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “One of the Instagram images I loved, if he did it already, it is an indication he is not in much discomfort, so that is excellent.

“We all noticed the ankle wasn’t in the appropriate place, so the medical team adjusted it.

“There isn’t much of it.”

