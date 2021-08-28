Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing after Arsenal’s humiliating loss to Man City.

Liverpool fans have reacted to Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City on social media, citing the Gunners as an example of why the Reds deserve credit for their recent success.

Man City were comfortable 5-0 winners this afternoon, thanks to a brace from Ferran Torres, as well as goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, and Rodri.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have already lost their first three Premier League games and are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Some Liverpool supporters have used Arsenal as an example to demonstrate why the Reds deserve credit for routinely outperforming the London club in recent years while spending substantially less on transfers.

Arteta has spent nearly £130 million on Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares in the transfer market this summer.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, only paid £36 million to get Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Others linked Arsenal’s current position to Liverpool’s difficult period in 2010.