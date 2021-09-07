Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about the Karim Adeyemi trade.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has been closed for nearly a week, Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

Karim Adeyemi, a teenage striker from Red Bull Salzburg, is one of the latest names to appear on the Reds’ recruitment radar.

According to Bild, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are all keeping an eye on the 19-year-old ahead of a possible move.

Following the departure of Patson Daka to Leicester City, Adeyemi is set to see more playing time at Salzburg this season.

Despite being behind Daka in the Salzburg pecking order, Adeyemi scored nine goals and provided 11 assists.

The teenager, who was signed for £2.5 million in 2018, is now said to be valued over £17 million.

The fact that Adeyemi has been connected with Liverpool has piqued the interest of fans, however many believe a move to Anfield is unlikely.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, He’s going to be the next great thing. I can’t bear the thought of his joining another club.”

“It’ll most likely be between Liverpool and Bayern Munich. He probably wouldn’t choose Barcelona to warm up the bench.”

“When it comes to signing young players, we constantly lose to Bayern.”

“Bayern Munich is written all over him.”

“For that money, I would absolutely bring him in.”

“From what I’ve seen and heard, he appears to be a genuine talent. €20 million seems like a good deal. Especially when Origi may be sold for tens of thousands of dollars.”

“Sign him and loan him back until the end of the season,” says the manager.

“Bayern bound,” says the narrator.