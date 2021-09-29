Liverpool fans adore Daniel Sturridge’s remark about Luis Suarez’s relationship being “lethal.”

On social media, Daniel Sturridge has once again endeared himself to Liverpool supporters.

From 2013 to 2019, Sturridge was a free agent after a six-and-a-half-year deal at Anfield.

Sturridge scored 68 goals in 168 appearances with the Reds, forging a good connection with another striker.

During the 2013/14 season, Sturridge and Luis Suarez combined for 56 goals across all competitions.

Sturridge highlighted a video on Twitter that showed highlights of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Sunderland in September 2013.

Sturridge scored the first goal in that game at the Stadium of Light, before Suarez added two more to seal the triumph on Wearside.

Sturridge captioned the post, “That one two punch was devastating.”

Sturridge hasn’t just tweeted about Liverpool; he’s also tweeted about a great goal he scored against Chelsea.

In 2018, Sturridge memorably equalised for the Reds against his former club Chelsea in the closing moments at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about his strike from three years ago, Sturridge wrote, “One of my best goals for sure.”