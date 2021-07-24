Liverpool ‘falls to bits in one night,’ causing major flooding and putting thousands of people in the dark.

Firefighters rushed to the scene when a 15-foot sinkhole appeared on Green Lane due to a damaged water main.

With road closures still in place this morning, disturbing videos of flooded highways, houses, and businesses have been shared on social media.

Residents in Old Swan have been evacuated due to flooding caused by a big sinkhole that has caused the road to collapse.

According to the organization, surging water has disrupted the Prescot Road 500 meter west and Green Lane 100 meter north intersection.

“Road closures have been put in place, affecting a number of homes in the area.

“The reason is suspected to be a burst water main, but this has yet to be confirmed.

“Crews are working to stop the flow of water, and utility companies have arrived.”

Bootle, Everton, Norris Green, Anfield, and Kensington were among the areas affected last night, with big swaths of the city left in the dark.

According to the fire service, it’s unclear whether the blackout was caused by previous flooding in Old Swan caused by a large sink hole on Green Lane.

The sights astonished and disturbed many people overnight, prompting several to take to Twitter to express their anger.

Katherine Hughes tweeted, “No water in L7 and L8, no electricity in L6, and a sinkhole in Old Swan.” In a single night, Liverpool was obliterated.”

Terry Rogan tweeted, “Believe it or not, Old Swan has collapsed again.” I can’t believe that was only recently fixed.”

Lauren Maher tweeted, “There’s a massive burst pipe in Old Swan.”

It appears to be a disaster! There’s also a power outage in Kensington! I don’t think there’ll be a rapid fix.”

