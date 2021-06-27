Liverpool deserves more opportunity to demonstrate that it can combine legacy and regeneration.

“Liverpool is not a museum,” says the narrator.

This was one of the responses to a survey we sent out this week asking for people’s thoughts on the news that UNESCO is considering removing Liverpool’s World Heritage status after 17 years.

After being on the danger list since 2012, it appears that Liverpool will be removed from the world-famous list, which includes the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal, next month.

What is World Heritage Status, and why is it in jeopardy in Liverpool?

There’s no denying that losing such a prestigious and sought-after title would be a setback, but much of the discussion in Liverpool this week – and for the past decade – has focused on whether the city can afford to allow such an honor stand in the way of economic progress.

The first thing to mention about this is that the timing is challenging.

The city council and others have underlined in their response to the draft ruling this week that Liverpool is still recovering from a harsh and economy-flattening public health catastrophe – few cities in the country have been as profoundly affected by Covid-19 as this one.

The city also has brand new leadership that has just been in place for five minutes, and the new administration is requesting a year’s wait to allow them to properly address the problem; surely this is reasonable?

Liverpool made a strong argument for its heritage credentials this week, with a report highlighting how, in just the last few years, more than £700 million has been invested on upgrading 119 historic sites within the World Heritage Site’s six character districts.

This investment comprises the rehabilitation of 59 listed buildings, with a further £800 million scheduled to be invested in 40 or more heritage properties over the following five years, including Bramley Moore Dock, the proposed new home of Everton Football Club.

The concern area for UNESCO is, of course, the growth of Liverpool’s north docks.

Since Peel's £5.5 billion Liverpool Waters proposal was approved by the city council, Liverpool has been on the UNESCO endangered list.