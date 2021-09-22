Liverpool defense steals the show at Norwich City, proving Jurgen Klopp’s £100k decision was well worth it.

Liverpool hardly got out of first gear in a 3-0 win over Norwich City on Tuesday evening to advance to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to win over the Canaries thanks to a Takumi Minamino brace and a lone Divock Origi goal, however things could have gone differently on the night.

Norwich missed a penalty three minutes before half-time that would have tied the game if converted.

Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon, both of whom caught the eye during the game, made their first-team debuts at Carrow Road.

The national media responded to the Reds’ victory in the following way.

“The scoreboard was familiar to those who provided it on Liverpool’s last visit to Carrow Road a month ago, but those who provided it were different.

“A month after his 3-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League’s opening game, Jürgen Klopp’s superstars stayed at home while a trio of adolescents were introduced and the understudies were given the chance to shine in the Carabao Cup.

“Takumi Minamino has been out of contention this season as injury and form have hampered his start at Anfield, but he scored twice in his debut outing, either side of a superb Divock Origi header.”

“Both ends of the pitch were adorned with Greek internationals of great potential, but gifts were only sent one way. Liverpool cruised into the fourth round, indicating that they have the depth to make a genuine run at their first League Cup victory since 2012.

“A relatively experienced side made short work of opponents who appeared to be lacking in motivation, repeating the scoreline from the Premier League version of this match five and a half weeks ago.

“Kostas Tsimikas stole the show, demonstrating once again that he is a capable deputy for Andy Robertson by scoring two goals.

“But fate was crueler to his compatriot Christos Tzolis, a highly touted 19-year-old who cost Norwich £10 million from PAOK last month.”

“While Liverpool’s second trip to Norwich this season yielded the same 3-0 scoreline, the excitement came from a trio of teenage debutants.

“These two sides confronted each other in the.”

