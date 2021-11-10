Liverpool could sign three out-of-contract players in January to save millions in the transfer window.

The January transfer market is approaching, giving Premier League clubs the opportunity to address areas of the pitch that require improvement.

In the instance of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, a case might be made for bringing in a new midfielder and forward to help the Reds progress as a team.

It’s unclear how much the club is willing to spend in the window, but FSG could take advantage of contract disputes affecting a number of elite European players.

A slew of names will see their contracts at their current clubs expire at the conclusion of the season, allowing clubs to strike a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer switch in the coming transfer window.

With that in mind, The Washington Newsday has identified three players who the Reds may pursue.

In the summer, Liverpool lost Gini Wijnaldum to PSG on a free transfer, but they may have found a bargain in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The 27-year-old made his name in Ligue 1 with Lyon before making the switch to the Bundesliga in 2017.

Tolisso was a huge success at Bayern Munich and would quickly adapt to Liverpool’s winning attitude.

Injuries have left the Reds vulnerable in this area at times this season, something Klopp will want to avoid as much as possible in the future.

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona is uncertain because he has yet to sign a new deal.

According to recent sources, the La Liga giants are willing to offer the Frenchman a pay-as-you-play deal, which may be insufficient to pique Dembele’s interest should Liverpool come calling.

Still only 24, the World Cup winner has a lot to give as a player and would have a lot to prove if he left Camp Nou.

Dembele would add to the competition for Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane, resulting in an increase in club standards.

The Croatian midfielder was a key player of Inter Milan’s title-winning team last season, and he would be a wise investment for the club. “The summary has come to an end.”