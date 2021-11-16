Liverpool could make a surprise move in response to Mohamed Salah’s departure.

It’s the problem that won’t go away for Liverpool, the nagging feeling that might blossom into a full-fledged headache.

The clock is ticking down on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s scheduled exits for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The trio, along with Naby Keita, will miss a number of games in the coming months, the number of which will be determined by how far their respective countries advance in the competition.

And that is enough for some Reds fans to urge that Liverpool make a move as soon as the transfer market opens to compensate for the loss of the attacking duo.

Not to mention the