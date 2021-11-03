Liverpool could make a move as the Real Madrid star considers his options.

Liverpool are in a solid position now that the new season has started and the busy festive season is approaching.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has had a good few months, finishing second in the league and comfortably leading their Champions League group.

The January transfer window is approaching, and with it comes an opportunity for the Reds manager to enhance his squad ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

There have been numerous names linked with a move to Anfield, so here is a round-up of the most recent transfer news and rumours from across the world.

Asensio, Marco.

El Nacional is a national newspaper.

According to rumors in Spain, Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is dissatisfied with his lack of playing time this season.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs thought to be monitoring his situation amid threats to quit the club in January and suggestions he is ‘weighing up his options.’

Despite interest from England, Dortmund is thought to be ‘winning the race’ due to the two teams’ positive relationship.

Adeyemi, Karim.

Sport1.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg player Karim Adeyemi, according to German television channel Sport1.

The 19-year-old, though, is claimed to have ‘no interest’ in joining teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds are one of several clubs that have been linked with a move, although their toughest rivals look to be from abroad.

Dortmund is considered to be one of the most likely destinations for the striker, who has his heart set on a summer move abroad.

Franck Kessie is a French artist.

Rudy Galetti of Calciomercato reports for Football.London.

According to rumors from Italy, Antonio Conte was only anointed the next Tottenham manager on Tuesday, but he’s reportedly ‘near’ to making his first signing.

The AC Milan player has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool, but he could soon be heading to the capital.

Kessie’s contract with the club expires at the conclusion of the season, and the 24-year-old will become a free agent in the summer.

