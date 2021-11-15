Liverpool could lose six players in the middle of the season, while 13 others are on the verge of being released.

Following the last round of international fixtures, nine countries have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament will run from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18 next year, with the Premier League taking a break at that time.

With 13 spaces reserved for European nations, UEFA will be the most well-represented confederation at the World Cup.

World Cup champions four times Germany was the first team to secure a place in the tournament after winning UEFA Group J in October.

Denmark then booked their spot just one day before Brazil was crowned champion.