Liverpool could learn from Graham Potter’s mistakes and avoid repeating them.

When Liverpool hosts Burnley for a midday kick-off on Saturday, they will play their first competitive encounter in front of a sold-out Anfield in almost 18 months.

While the Reds will be heavy favourites to win the match, they have had recurrent problems with the Clarets on their own grounds.

Sean Dyche’s team has won one and drew two of their last four visits, however the last two were played behind closed doors and are in no way comparable to the atmosphere the visitors will encounter this weekend.

Burnley, on the other hand, were quite successful in keeping Jurgen Klopp’s side from capitalizing on something that has proven to be a vital part of their attacking armory in previous years when they ended Liverpool’s long unbeaten home record in January.

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits something “strange” and discusses Liverpool’s new tactical tactics.

The Reds have been masters of crossing, thanks in large part to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson’s incredible ability to deliver accurate passes from wide areas into the penalty box.

In the last 11 years of Premier League football, only 14 teams have accumulated 17 or more crossed assists in a single season.

Liverpool in 2018/19, with 17, and their league-winning side in 2019/20, with 20, are two of them, while Brendan Rodgers’ squad in 2013/14 set up 21 goals in this manner.

However, against Burnley earlier this season, the Reds’ crossing was mainly toothless.

Although the definition of a cross varies depending on the data source, Alexander-Arnold attempted 16 in a single match, his greatest total in any of the four seasons since he became a regular in the team (per FBRef).

Trent threw 22 crosses at the Burnley defense, with only one – from a corner – reaching a teammate in the box, according to Opta.

Sadio Mane was the player in question, and while he was able to fire a header towards goal, Dwight McNeil blocked it.

