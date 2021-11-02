Liverpool could bring in two Premier League players to help with their midfield woes.

Liverpool are currently dealing with an injury crisis in central midfield, with five of Jurgen Klopp’s eight possibilities suffering from persistent problems.

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were the only midfielders totally fit by the end of the weekend, as Naby Keita joined James Milner and Harvey Elliott on the sidelines, while Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara had only recently returned to training.

Klopp will have to deal with a problem, albeit a temporary one, with the Reds.

But it’s one that Liverpool should avoid in the future by recruiting players like Gini Wijnaldum, who are always available.

The Dutch midfielder, who is now with Paris Saint-Germain, was noted for his ability to get on the field. During his five years at Anfield, he was a fan favorite.

Because Klopp had so many other choices, the Reds never replaced Wijnaldum in the summer. Few, on the other hand, are always up to the task.

So, with an eye on Liverpool’s potential transfer activity next summer, which central midfielders suit the bill while also providing the key characteristic of availability?

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City, who is already 24 years old, could be ready to make the step up sooner rather than later. The Belgian midfielder has showed a reluctance to sign a new contract at the King Power, allowing Liverpool to take advantage.

Tielemans is a multi-talented player. His technical ability is outstanding, and he played in all 38 Premier League games for the Foxes last season, starting 37 of them.

He’s played every minute of his team’s ten games so far this season. Tielemans is a player Liverpool’s scouting staff should keep an eye on if he can be acquired for a reasonable price.

Florian Neuhaus, who is now contracted with Borussia Monchengladbach, is another midfield player that is extremely similar to Tielemans.

He, too, is 24-years-old and possesses exceptional technical ability, having excelled as a ball-moving forward in the Bundesliga.

Although it’s debatable if Neuhaus is mobile enough to cope with the rigors of Klopp’s style and English football, he’s rarely AWOL.

At the very least, the German has accumulated.