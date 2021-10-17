Liverpool could be ‘exposed,’ according to Gary Neville, who has sent a message about Mohamed Salah.

After a 5-0 thumping of Watford on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool temporarily went ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League table, but Chelsea reclaimed top spot with a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Chelsea’s win over Brentford was a ‘huge moment’ in the race to become Premier League champions, according to former Manchester United defender and pundit Gary Neville. Thomas Tuchel’s team held off a late attack from Brentford to take all three points.

Many projected a three-horse fight between Liverpool, City, and Chelsea this season, but the pundit is concerned that Liverpool will be ‘exposed’ to the same issues that doomed their title aspirations last season.

Over the course of his six years at Anfield, the Liverpool manager has made no secret of his dislike for the first slot of the weekend’s fixtures upon his return from international duty. As the hosts prepared to begin the Claudio Ranieri era, the plucky underdogs with the ‘new manager bounce’ narratives were ready to be written by some.

But all of Liverpool’s anxiety from Friday’s harsh pre-match press conference washed away at Vicarage Road as the Reds put on an utterly dominant performance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League, if only for the time being.

It was free-flowing and breath-taking at times during this 5-0 annihilation. It was as close to perfection as the season is likely to get.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane appear to be at least in the same postcode as the sort of form that has helped make the two modern-day Anfield greats, despite all the justified spotlights and headlines that have been focused in the direction of Mohamed Salah so far.

