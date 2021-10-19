Liverpool continues to lag behind in the use of the Covid vaccination.

When it comes to Covid-19 vaccination uptake, Liverpool continues to trail far behind the national average.

The number of persons who have been single or double jabbed in the city has reached a halt ahead of what might be a very challenging winter for the city’s health services.

85.6 percent of people aged 12 and up in England have gotten one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, while 78.6 percent have had both shots, giving them the most protection against the virus.

In Liverpool, however, just 66.9% of people have got one vaccine and slightly over 60% have had both.

When looking at the city’s vaccine statistics, it’s evident that older age groups have a far greater uptake.

In Liverpool, 95 percent of persons aged 80 and up had received one vaccination, with 91 percent receiving two.

88 percent of residents aged 60 to 64 have received one immunization, while 85 percent have received two.

However, the rate of adoption is much lower in the younger age groups.

Only 43% of people aged 25 to 29 are doubly vaccinated.

Liverpool’s figures are below the national average and far below that of nearby boroughs like Wirral (75 percent double jabbed), but they are in line with those of other major English cities.

In fact, Liverpool’s uptake is slightly higher than that of Manchester and Birmingham, which both have double-vaccination rates of roughly 55%.

Nonetheless, with the health sector already under strain, the city’s numbers will be a major issue as Liverpool prepares for a severe winter.

The UK recorded the most new Covid-19 infections in three months yesterday.

According to government data, there were 49,156 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, up from 45,140 on Sunday and the highest daily number since July 17.

The infection rate in Liverpool is now about 296.4 per 100,000.

The total number of confirmed cases for the last seven days is 1476, up 52 instances from the previous week, according to data collected up to October 15.