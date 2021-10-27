Liverpool ‘concern’ Pep Guardiola, according to Paul Scholes, who sees a two-horse title race.

Manchester City, according to Paul Scholes, remain Liverpool’s only Premier League title contenders.

After witnessing Jurgen Klopp lead Liverpool to a 5-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, the former England midfielder stated Pep Guardiola will ‘worry.’

Chelsea are now one point clear at the top of the Premier League table, but the former United midfielder believes the Reds’ comprehensive victory has sent a strong message to their championship rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still the only team without a loss so far this season, with their latest victory extending their unbeaten streak to 23 games.

Scholes, who had predicted that United would be overpowered by Liverpool, gave his assessment of what the result implies for the title fight this season.

He told Premier League Productions, “I think it’s a horrible day for the Premier League.”

“I believe City will be concerned after seeing Liverpool travel to Old Trafford and win so easily.

“Chelsea, if you’re reading this… I’m not sure; they’ve been fantastic, and I believe they’re better than I give them credit for, but I believe it’ll come down to a battle between Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I think any team in the Champions League or the Premier League, witnessing that today, will be scared.”