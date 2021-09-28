Liverpool coach reacts to a transfer inquiry with “very proud” ahead of Porto’s comeback.

Vitor Matos, Liverpool’s coach, has been asked about the possibility of the club adding players from Porto in the future.

In October 2019, the 33-year-old left the Portuguese club to join the Reds as an elite development coach.

Matos holds a UEFA Elite Junior A License and has worked with Porto’s youth teams at the under-10, U12, and U14 levels, as well as assistant coaching positions with the U15s and U17s, as well as opposition scouting for the U19s and Porto B.

Matos worked as an assistant coach with the Porto B team before joining Liverpool, and he has been speaking to the media this week.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool will face Porto’s first team for the first time since Matos joined the club in their second Champions League group stage match.

Matos has discussed how he felt when Liverpool were drawn against his former club, and why he still has deep feelings for the Portuguese side.

“It was fantastic! Matos told Portuguese news outlet Record, via Sport Witness, “I’m a Portista and I have a very strong emotional relationship with the city and the team.”

“Not only because it was my boyhood club, but also because I worked there for seven years and it had a huge psychological and professional impact on me.

“I grew up watching FC Porto triumph, and there are many people at the club whom I adore and respect.

“At the same time, the drive to win stood out, as did the desire to appreciate Liverpool’s rich history.”

Matos was questioned if Liverpool would be interested in signing some of Porto’s top players, including Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Vitinha, Fabio Vieira, and Francisco Conceicao, in addition to previewing Tuesday’s match.

“I’m not going to say,” Matos said.

“I’m just ecstatic because FC Porto is creating a lot of first-team players.

“I also want to pay a huge appreciation to the entire academy and the personnel of the first team, who believe in me and give me the chance.”