Liverpool City Region will have additional power under Labour, allowing it to “create its own destiny.”

Labour has pledged the Liverpool City Region more freedom to “form its own destiny” if it wins the next election, as part of measures to encourage UK firms and create good-paying employment.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves complimented Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s work in boosting local firms and improving conditions with initiatives like the fair employment charter during a visit to businesses in the Baltic Triangle.

If the government was serious about its “leveling up” program, she added, it needed to reduce the “red tape” that limits what regional authorities can accomplish and trust directly locally elected leaders.

“You want to be able to mold your own destiny and create possibilities for yourself, and you’re more than capable of achieving that,” Ms Reeves added.

“The government claims to want to level the playing field, but it’s taking a piecemeal approach – bid for this, bid for that – rather than empowering people and places.”

She and Mr Rotheram also mentioned the government’s Levelling Up Fund, which has seen councils compete for a pot of money for infrastructure projects but has been criticized for appearing to favor Conservative-leaning areas.

Mr. Rotheram described the fund as a “beauty contest,” adding, “Please sir, may we have some more?”

“We want unrestricted financing from the federal government, so we may spend it whatever we see fit for our purposes.

“It’s about creating a 21st-century economy,” says the author.

Part of this will be accomplished by encouraging local enterprises, but Ms. Reeves and Mr. Rotheram both agreed that more investment in skills and education would be required to ensure that businesses could find the personnel they required locally.

And, as Mr Rotheram attempts to establish a high-tech hub with ultra-fast internet and green energy via the Mersey Tidal Power Project and additional wind turbines at Burbo Bank, the kind of region he envisions will require high-skilled individuals in technical positions.

A portion of this construction has already begun, with 212 kilometers of fiber-optic cables being constructed to provide businesses with the connection they require.

