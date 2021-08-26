Liverpool City Region receives the first new Merseyrail train.

The first of the region’s 53 new trains, according to Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, has arrived from manufacturer Stadler.

The Liverpool City Region will be the first in the country to purchase the new trains as a result of this historic event.

To commemorate the occasion, Mayor Rotheram is encouraging the public to board the new train, which will be on public display for the first time next month, and experience for themselves how future travels will look.

This key milestone in the project will see the whole fleet replaced with state-of-the-art, safe, reliable, and pleasant trains, bringing the city region’s rail service into the twenty-first century.

The new trains will have a wide range of features, including on-board wi-fi, sliding step technology for access, upgraded passenger information screens, and more space for wheelchairs, bikes, and prams, all of which have been co-designed with local residents.

The fleet is an important part of Mayor Rotheram’s plans for a London-style transportation network, which aims to make traveling around the region as quick, easy, and reliable as possible by giving local governments more control over public transportation and connecting different modes of transportation.

“These new trains are a near half-billion-pound investment in our region’s transportation network and will revolutionise the way people travel about in our region,” said Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. They’re an important aspect of my plan for a London-style transportation system that will make getting across our region quick, affordable, and dependable.

“They will be the country’s greenest and most accessible trains, and best of all, they will be owned by us. We built them to meet the requirements of the community, and I’m confident they’ll be a hit.”

The handover follows a thorough testing procedure and approval from the industry regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, which was obtained this summer.

Stadler will hand over more trains to the Combined Authority in the coming months, in preparation for passenger service.

