Liverpool City Region aspires to be a “powerhouse of innovation.”

According to Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, Liverpool City Region has the potential to be the country’s “innovation engine” and a “hotbed” for breakthrough medical technology.

At the inauguration of ‘Liverpool City Region Ventures,’ Mayor Rotheram laid out his idea for a “innovation powerhouse” at Wirral’s Arrowe Park hospital today.

The £10.5 million Ventures project will provide funding to health and life science entrepreneurs who want to convert their ideas into profitable enterprises.

The initiative’s debut is part of a larger plan to boost the city region’s investment in research and development (R&D), with the Metro Mayor seeking to achieve a rate of 5 percent GVA by 2030, which would be double the national rate.

The Ventures fund will first give ‘incubator’ services and cash to early-stage startup enterprises in the city region operating in the health and life sciences sector.

The project is expected to create 60 to 100 employment at first, with more opportunities predicted as the creative science enterprises flourish.

The new businesses will be given an equity stake by Liverpool City Region Ventures in the hopes of making them sustainable and high-growth. If the businesses succeed, the investment in the city region will be recycled and re-invested.

According to Lorna Green, founder of LCR Ventures, the program will invest in 25 to 50 start-ups over the next five years.

The Metro Mayor wants to follow in the footsteps of St Helens-based Inovus Medical, which was founded by physician and entrepreneur Dr Elliot Street and has previously received funding from the Combined Authority’s Future Innovation fund.

The company creates high-tech surgical training equipment that is now utilized in 72 countries and is now used by the NHS to teach surgeons in a safe and secure setting.

Mayor Rotheram explained how science and medical innovation can put the city region “firmly back on the map” and that the region now needs to capitalize on its “world class advantages” in the health sector while participating in a demonstration of Inovus’ surgical training technology alongside Dr. Street.

