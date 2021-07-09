Liverpool City Council’s £2.5 million expenditure for commissioners and renovations

Appointing government commissioners and developing an improvement plan for ailing Liverpool City Council would cost taxpayers more than £2.5 million.

Secretary of State Robert Jenrick appointed four commissioners to monitor the council’s core departments following a startling inspection report that showed a slew of failures and questionable activities.

Max Caller conducted the examination following a series of arrests in connection with a police corruption inquiry significantly involving the council.

Among those arrested was former Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson. He maintains his innocence.

A new report to be discussed at the council cabinet meeting next week provides additional information about the commissioners and the improvement plan they will oversee during their three-year term on the council.

The municipality, and hence the Liverpool taxpayers, will cover all costs associated with the team.

According to the article, the lead commissioner, Mike Cunningham, would get £800 per day, while the other three commissioners will earn £700 per day.

A total budget of £600,000 per year has been proposed to cover the commissioners’ direct expenditures, which include their salary, travel and lodging expenses, PA and administration support, as well as office and ICT setup costs.

The commissioner’s fees and costs will be reported on a monthly basis on a dedicated commissioner page on the council’s website.

However, the financial burden on the cash-strapped council does not end there.

The council is required to prepare a comprehensive improvement plan as part of the set of measures issued to it in response to the devastating Caller Report.

While the council has a working Program Management Office, the report notes that more capacity, including two additional Program Management jobs, will be necessary.

The anticipated cost of these initiatives is £250,000 per year for a three-year period.

This increases the total cost of the commissioners and the improvement plan project to well over £2.5 million over the next three years.

According to the study, these costs will be funded from the council’s reserves and reflected in the council’s budget predictions for the next two fiscal years.

These total expenditures do not include the £150,000 already spent by the council. The summary concludes.