Liverpool City Council overpays corporations by millions of pounds and is having difficulty recouping the money.

Liverpool City Council has paid millions of pounds in overpayments to private companies who provide care for the city’s residents.

Some of the money, paid between 2014 and 2019, has been recovered, but new records warn that getting the remainder of the money back will be difficult.

The adult services and health directorate found the overpayments two years ago, according to a report expected to be examined by the cabinet later this week.

It said that “deficiencies in its payment and management system” resulted in a number of companies being overpaid for providing nighttime care for the elderly.

The council said it had achieved deals with some of the companies, but that others were still in dispute.

The remaining companies owe the council slightly over £2.5 million, according to the council. However, settlements have been reached to collect another £740,000, leaving £1.8 million in dispute.

An investigation of accounts to discover overpayments, done with the cooperation of the care businesses themselves, revealed “underpayments and other irregularities,” further aggravating the matter, according to a report to councillors.

“The council has a duty to recover as much of the £1.818 million that remains in dispute as feasible,” according to the study, “and the suggestions set out in this report will enable the council in doing so.”

“However, the council must be conscious of its responsibilities under the Care Act 2014 to guarantee market sustainability and sufficiency, as well as the risk of disrupting services or failing to collect the disputed sums.”

The study does not rule out the possibility of the council taking legal action to recover the funds if it is unable to do so through other means, but it states that such a decision would be based on each company and the amount of money overpaid to them.

Legal fees are expected to exceed £150,000, with a decision against the council potentially requiring them to pay the legal fees of the care firms as well.

The cabinet is expected to adopt plans to pursue a variety of different options, such as negotiation, conciliation, independent mediation, or arbitration.

If required, more legal action could be considered.

The cabinet is in place. “The summary has come to an end.”